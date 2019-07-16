Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Comparison side by side

Both Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.61 N/A 3.26 10.54 Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.33 N/A 0.52 21.02

Demonstrates Synovus Financial Corp. and Glen Burnie Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Glen Burnie Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Synovus Financial Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2% Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 3.3% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Synovus Financial Corp.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Glen Burnie Bancorp’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Synovus Financial Corp. and Glen Burnie Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Synovus Financial Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.78% and an $43.6 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synovus Financial Corp. and Glen Burnie Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 8.8% respectively. 0.6% are Synovus Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has 22.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. -4.42% -3.48% -9.8% -8.86% -35.91% 7.38% Glen Burnie Bancorp 6.21% -1.62% 9.5% -9.88% -4.62% 4.99%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.