Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Comparison side by side

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.26 N/A 3.31 11.54 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 51 3.99 N/A 4.36 9.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synovus Financial Corp. and Eagle Bancorp Inc. Eagle Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Synovus Financial Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synovus Financial Corp. and Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Synovus Financial Corp. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eagle Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Synovus Financial Corp. and Eagle Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 19.56% for Synovus Financial Corp. with average target price of $41.2. Meanwhile, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 50.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Eagle Bancorp Inc. looks more robust than Synovus Financial Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.3% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares and 79% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp. has 19.32% stronger performance while Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.