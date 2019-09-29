Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analysts See $1.01 EPS; Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Had 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell has GBX 3100 highest and GBX 2700 lowest target. GBX 2882.50’s average target is 19.61% above currents GBX 2410 stock price. Royal Dutch Shell had 41 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by HSBC. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 10. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Berenberg. Barclays Capital downgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 3100 target. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, August 8. JP Morgan maintained Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) rating on Tuesday, September 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 2900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by HSBC. See Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 New Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

16/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2900.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 2700.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 3250.00 New Target: GBX 3100.00 Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2875.00 New Target: GBX 2780.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.01 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.32% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $155.88 million giving it 8.82 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 865,102 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

More notable recent Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Want To Maximize Royal Dutch Shell Dividend Income? Here’s What You Buy – Forbes” on September 30, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “British Airways And Shell Venture To Convert Rubbish Into Jet Fuel – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Dutch Shell Continues To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Dutch Shell: Key Takeaways From The Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Will Spend $10B On Quick Yield Wells So Where From Here For Its Share Price – Forbes” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of 192.93 billion GBP. The firm explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. It also liquefies and transports gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades in natural gas and crude oil; transports oil; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.

The stock increased 2.21% or GBX 52 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2410. About 4.90M shares traded. Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Incredibly Cheap Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Synovus Financial Corporation: Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 22, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.08% above currents $35.65 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, September 20.