Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analysts See $0.99 EPS; Harding Loevner LP Lowered Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stake

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 237,611 shares as Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC)’s stock declined 10.30%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.76 million shares with $82.04 million value, down from 3.00 million last quarter. Banco Santander Chile New now has $14.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 201,303 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $0.99 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.61% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $160.08 million giving it 8.73 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see 1.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 836,825 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banco Santander Chile to buy 49% stake in Santander Consumer Chile – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chile Macro Update May 2019: Softer Growth Weighing On Equities – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Airline Stocks That Will Help Your Portfolio Take Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Bancontander Chile (NYSE:BSAC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bancontander Chile had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $213.77M for 16.40 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 67,136 shares to 2.62M valued at $209.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) stake by 482,715 shares and now owns 17.72M shares. Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was raised too.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.59 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.