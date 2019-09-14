Synovus Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Aecom (ACM); Blackhill Capital Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake by $963,000; Stock Declined

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 3772.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 9,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 10,263 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, up from 265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 818,449 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 75,129 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New South Cap Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,312 shares. Gibraltar Mgmt invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 6,223 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 789 shares. The Florida-based City Tru Fl has invested 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Allstate holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 149,390 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 227,701 shares. Brandywine Glob Management reported 2.04M shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Communications Mi Adv has 0.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 63,041 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 164,748 shares. Tctc Ltd Com has 0.96% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 387,665 shares. 36,934 were accumulated by South State.

