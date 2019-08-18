Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Value Rose While Symphony Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Toronto Dominion Bk (TD) Valuation Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 611,936 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (TD) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 22.87M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 billion, up from 22.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.75M shares traded or 57.06% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares to 354,520 shares, valued at $31.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 165,692 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 149 shares. 50,189 are owned by Smith Graham And Inv Advisors Limited Partnership. Synovus Corp invested in 468 shares. 8,802 were reported by Ww Asset Mngmt. Systematic Finance Management LP stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 5,428 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Intrust Bank Na reported 0.18% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 55,957 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc reported 30,598 shares. Axa stated it has 8,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).