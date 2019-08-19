Synopsys (SNPS) Stake Upped by Osterweis Capital Management Inc; Gilman Hill Asset Management Position in Navient (NAVI) Increased by $490,083

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.79. About 290,915 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 44,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 338,544 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 293,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 277,721 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Pioneer Credit Recovery employees and their families join Family Reading Night; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,017 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). 18,564 were reported by Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Nomura Holdings Incorporated holds 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 10,044 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd invested in 60,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.41 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 303,200 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 472,340 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 15,986 shares. 459,110 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com stated it has 23.80 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity holds 33,210 shares. Invesco reported 2.49 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Capital reported 1.62% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Destination Wealth holds 6,537 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.01% or 1,781 shares in its portfolio. 16.56M are held by Vanguard Gp. Moreover, World Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 8,802 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 10.51 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 223,121 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 77,723 shares. Snyder Cap LP holds 145,080 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advsrs LP owns 50,189 shares. Ghp Invest stated it has 30,598 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.23% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).