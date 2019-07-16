Synopsys (SNPS) Stake Increased by Wexford Capital Lp; Disciplined Growth Investors Stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 14.12 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 650,610 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8,366 shares to 926,343 shares, valued at $101.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,136 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 897,402 shares. Peoples Serv Corp invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 738,533 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 13,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 320,480 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). North Star Investment Management Corp owns 153 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 8,356 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 1.28M shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 108,555 shares. Ironwood Investment invested in 56,241 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 82,951 shares. Chilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 45,929 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 0.02% or 556,499 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 153,888 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 6.72M shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 920,243 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 574,308 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 27,047 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.16% or 4,350 shares. Connecticut-based Wexford Ltd Partnership has invested 0.63% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.09% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mufg Americas stated it has 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 472 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).