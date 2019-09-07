Synopsys (SNPS) Shares Rose While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lowered by $3.04 Million Its Stake; As Msci (MSCI) Valuation Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 83.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 26,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 5,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 32,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 776,827 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 10.05% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 28/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 23/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 02/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China Indexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 27/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 200D-MA

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Has Soared 404%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “MSCI to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Financial Post” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd invested in 3.65% or 155,700 shares. White Elm Cap Ltd Llc owns 1.36% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 25,900 shares. Everence Inc invested in 1,797 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Atria Invests Ltd Liability invested in 3,815 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 55,854 shares. 1.98M were reported by American Century. Federated Pa invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 59 were accumulated by Regions Corporation. Amg National Savings Bank holds 0.14% or 11,771 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 0.19% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 10,091 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 73,765 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). State Street accumulated 3.98 million shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 45,830 shares to 175,109 shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 15,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $135.90M for 37.46 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,499 shares to 11,299 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,789 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 220% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71M for 49.83 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.