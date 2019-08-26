Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raised Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Lowered Stake as Shares Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 4,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 29,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 25,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62M shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

