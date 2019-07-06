Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $453,100; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Valuation Rose, Clarkston Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 975,612 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 7,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,915 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.67M, down from 370,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.44. About 757,202 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 72,749 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 330,205 shares stake. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Oppenheimer & Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.08% or 17,000 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com owns 1.3% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 108,663 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 708,602 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Llc stated it has 7,314 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 5,391 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 41,298 shares. Origin Asset Llp reported 0.74% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21M for 54.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synopsys Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for IP Quality Management System – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synopsys Achieves Carbon Neutrality in 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Faraday Adopts Synopsys SpyGlass Design Handoff Kit to Ensure High Design Quality – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,088 shares to 11,695 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Under-the-Radar but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,050 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $90.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Dupont Capital Corp reported 3,002 shares. Oakbrook Lc has 126,817 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,614 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has 346 shares. Jlb Associates stated it has 144,383 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 0.74% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 3,150 shares. 23,009 are owned by Penobscot Investment Mgmt Co. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.13% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.58% or 67,703 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 31,219 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 2.05M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Town Country Fincl Bank Comm Dba First Bankers Comm owns 7,377 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt reported 292,289 shares stake. Cognios Cap Lc has invested 0.94% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).