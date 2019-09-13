Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $193.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder Alley Company Has Upped Holding

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 10,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 107,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 11.81M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments analyzed 1.51M shares as the company's stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 5.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670.46M, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 328,409 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.75 million shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $176.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 536,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.75 million shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $176.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 536,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 651,087 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hudock Ltd Co invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 77,049 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Com reported 70 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 9,500 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited owns 33,088 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Co stated it has 18,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 112,624 shares. Cap Counsel Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,260 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 121,887 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0% or 157 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 627,001 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Retail Bank Dept stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 3.32 million are owned by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 158,879 are owned by Azimuth Management Limited. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.82% stake. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 22,200 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 9.59 million are held by Prudential Inc. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lazard Asset stated it has 828,521 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Maryland Cap Management reported 69,541 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cypress Management Ltd (Wy) has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa owns 15,907 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2.81M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 45,674 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,155 shares to 31,916 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.