Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $677,350 as Shares Rose; Td Asset Management Has Decreased Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $16.02 Million

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 59.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 53,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 37,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 90,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.3. About 661,016 shares traded or 30.79% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 550,051 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 108,444 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 150,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Liability reported 14,191 shares. Laffer Invests holds 9,761 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 71,608 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Company has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 66 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability. Ftb Incorporated reported 87 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 13,900 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,637 shares. 125 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Ser. 2,000 are held by North Star Asset Management Inc. Fairfield Bush accumulated 1,090 shares. Hartford Invest holds 0.04% or 4,911 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 889 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Company has invested 0.25% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Argyle Capital Mgmt has 0.25% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,170 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $250.00 million for 15.27 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 67,100 shares to 304,973 shares, valued at $29.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 48,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.