Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $677,350 as Shares Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Raised Its Holding by $472,175

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $101.79. About 1.02M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 484,116 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 15,010 shares to 70,550 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,710 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “May 28, 2019 – Synopsys Inc (SNPS) Chairman of the Board & Co-CEO Geus Aart De Sold $18.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys Achieves Carbon Neutrality in 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) CEO Aart de Geus on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys initiates $100M accelerated share repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Stays Positive Amid G20 Jitters – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,378 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Futures fall on concerns over U.S.-China trade fallout – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

