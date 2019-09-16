Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Upped Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Decreased Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 4,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 29,026 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, up from 24,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 1.16M shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Polar Cap Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 629,290 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fil Limited holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hsbc Public Limited has 170,784 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 5,480 shares. Caxton Associates LP reported 5,097 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 17,860 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Td Asset holds 183,152 shares. Ativo Management Ltd Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 8,749 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 26,076 shares to 49,454 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,770 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.38% or 1.47 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 56,912 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 728,728 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Corporation holds 42,349 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cim stated it has 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Town And Country Fincl Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natl Bank Of The West has 0.99% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 64,611 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated invested in 33,582 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 367,101 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Mcmillion Capital reported 24,493 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com has invested 1.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 436,084 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.