Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Fedex Com (FDX) Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 50,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 201,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, down from 251,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Synopsys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 359,426 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 8,567 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc Com.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $812.14 million for 12.40 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Matthew 25 Mgmt has invested 9.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 34,262 shares. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aspiriant Limited has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 4,830 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 21,820 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 369 shares. 2,695 are held by Nine Masts Cap. Telemus Cap Ltd has 7,237 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt accumulated 104,695 shares. Signature Estate Invest Advisors Llc reported 561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn reported 2,527 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 5.27M shares. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amer International owns 61,139 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 27,407 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Da Davidson reported 4,645 shares. Brinker invested in 2,827 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0% or 10,329 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc holds 0% or 70 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 22,190 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Eagle Asset reported 810,873 shares. 60,429 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 6,775 shares to 610,449 shares, valued at $33.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).