Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Stake by $8.56 Million; As Waste Mgmt (WM) Stock Price Rose, Burns J W & Co Increased Position by $448,977

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 74,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.78M, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62M shares traded or 43.55% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Ltd Liability Company reported 2,062 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 730,653 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 71,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tiverton Asset Lc holds 40,471 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment has 2.30 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. City Holding holds 38,966 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Wade G W reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hexavest invested 0.87% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 925,300 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,658 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 2,600 shares. Hennessy invested in 0.13% or 27,000 shares. Shell Asset has 150,243 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated has 6,243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. James Inv Research owns 6,430 shares. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 0.04% or 71,314 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 6,176 shares. Carlson Capital LP reported 411,599 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 27,407 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 8,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 330,205 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amer Int Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Champlain Prtnrs Llc accumulated 725,822 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 188,472 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 29,786 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 399,897 shares to 447,989 shares, valued at $108.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 600,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).