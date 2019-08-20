Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $8.56 Million as Stock Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 74,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.78 million, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $129.94. About 743,667 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 64.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.86. About 1.01 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 25,120 shares to 278,073 shares, valued at $55.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 99,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.