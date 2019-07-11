Synopsys (SNPS) Share Value Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Csu Producer Resources Has Lowered Stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $960,500

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 69,006 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 74,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.78 million, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 361,996 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $103.36 million for 12.71 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 17,200 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Shell Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 16,079 were reported by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc has 0.12% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 134,379 shares. Cincinnati Corp invested in 2.66% or 780,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 807 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company reported 112,413 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 5,879 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested in 0% or 100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 31,880 shares. 381,372 were reported by Legal General Group Public Ltd Company. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0.08% stake. Autus Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 7,529 shares. West Coast Fincl Llc invested in 64,537 shares or 1.29% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 2,459 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp reported 1.79% stake. Utd Automobile Association reported 87,550 shares. 1,622 are held by Shelton Capital Management. Us Retail Bank De has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Utah Retirement System reported 27,878 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 81,980 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 7,075 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 114,735 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Regentatlantic Capital Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).