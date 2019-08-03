Synopsys (SNPS) Position Held by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Hemenway Trust Company Has Upped Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 3,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 7,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 1.03 million shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 8,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 63,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 1.11 million shares traded or 16.94% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.23% or 63,968 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.95% or 206,400 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Champlain Invest Prns Lc, Us-based fund reported 752,680 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 3,652 shares. Blair William & Comm Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,802 shares. First Foundation reported 2,709 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 280,159 shares in its portfolio. Davis has 0.46% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,493 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.07% or 3,941 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Twin Mgmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 18,030 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 10,705 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap Grp Inc stated it has 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Lonza Selects Rockwell Automation for Digital Transformation of Pharmaceutical Operations – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Rockwell Automation Slumped 17.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,880 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Company holds 0.27% or 1.03 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 12,638 shares. 29,786 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 9,110 shares. Graybill Bartz And reported 25,781 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 732,929 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.06% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 218,243 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.06% or 6.46M shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 131,270 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.19% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp invested in 0.23% or 171,700 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 5,428 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 17,830 are owned by Davis. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 181 shares.