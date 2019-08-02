Synopsys (SNPS) Market Valuation Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake; Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $717,525; Stock Value Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 76,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 607,020 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 26,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.99 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 34.88M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table)

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 634 shares to 56,421 shares, valued at $66.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,608 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Management Ca owns 157,060 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 0.21% stake. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Com reported 173,867 shares. 1.86 million were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 250,000 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 227,599 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 51,201 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rothschild Il has 0.82% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Westpac reported 1.20 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Ltd Com invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Los Angeles Cap & Equity accumulated 0.5% or 3.26M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 42,800 shares to 307,600 shares, valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 52.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Mark, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synopsys (SNPS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys and Ponemon Release New Study Highlighting Software Security Practices and Challenges in the Financial Services Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,919 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Llc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,294 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 574,308 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 7,900 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 8,130 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Com reported 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 0% or 5,046 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.11% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 82,456 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 0.86% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3.38 million shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 7,075 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 26,000 shares.