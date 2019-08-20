Synopsys (SNPS) Holding Maintained by Carlson Capital L P; As Honeywell International (HON) Share Value Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Increased Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 64.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 161,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 411,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.40M, up from 250,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 643,384 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 60,268 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.68M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update

