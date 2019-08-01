Synopsys (SNPS) Holding Has Upped by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd; Stadion Money Management Cut Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $358,131

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 35,239 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 104.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 27,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 54,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 26,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 22,102 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.65 million for 25.68 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

