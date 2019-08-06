Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Holding by $4.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nike (NKE) Stock Rose While Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Position by $2.19 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.18. About 1.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 37,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18M, up from 172,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $126.21. About 167,488 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 350,334 shares. Bessemer invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,827 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amalgamated Bank owns 19,107 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,108 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has 143 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.04% or 28,838 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 260,132 shares. Carlson Capital Lp holds 411,599 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Vanguard Gp owns 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 16.56M shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,385 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 8,681 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 59,498 shares to 246,140 shares, valued at $24.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,750 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Mark, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cadence (CDNS) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,287 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt stated it has 20,387 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 500 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 0.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Myriad Asset Mgmt stated it has 168,000 shares. 481,921 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Rothschild Il has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1.79 million were accumulated by Prudential. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability reported 16,811 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 29,447 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Patten Patten Tn has 0.88% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 50,300 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc invested in 4,695 shares or 0.05% of the stock.