Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $677,350; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Raised by Bluespruce Investments Lp

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30 million, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62M shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 82,690 shares to 160,305 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 29,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,515 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 262,736 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 442,895 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 6,176 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 1.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Picton Mahoney Asset reported 210,004 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 257,171 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 20,108 shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% or 145,080 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,021 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Wexford Lp holds 0.63% or 66,400 shares in its portfolio. 7,314 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 10,329 shares. Smith Graham Company Inv Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.63% or 50,189 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 4,469 shares in its portfolio.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $218.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 162,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,153 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.