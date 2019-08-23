Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Upped Position by $412,110 as Share Price Rose; Coca (KO) Position Maintained by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 41,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 38,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.51. About 1.01M shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 191.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.53M, up from 713,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 6.74 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,597 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd reported 110,000 shares. Wade G W And Inc invested in 239,107 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.38% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,574 shares. Opus Capital Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chicago Equity Partners Limited holds 0.4% or 218,400 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Limited Liability Company reported 10,383 shares stake. Corda Invest invested in 565,199 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt owns 100 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 1.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Agf Invests owns 120,806 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne accumulated 19,830 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). M Kraus And Company has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 102,950 shares to 115,826 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

