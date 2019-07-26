Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Dodge & Cox Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Valuation Declined, Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Lifted Its Stake

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 776,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 814,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 648,385 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) by 6908.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.62 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in 3D Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 1.30 million shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 28.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing I; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/05/2018 – Yndetech Builds Fast-Growing Dental Implant Business in Italy with 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $165.9M, EST. $159.7M; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Acctg Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.94 million shares to 44.59 million shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 2.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 55.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $93.23M for 55.44 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 732,929 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 369,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 28,534 shares. Fund Management holds 29,542 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,439 shares. Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 472 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Oak Limited Oh holds 1.16% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 164,997 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,451 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 393,754 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 605,797 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs accumulated 32,698 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). 104,990 are held by Sector Pension Invest Board. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 351,316 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 26,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peoples Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 25 shares. Westpac Bk reported 127,141 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 154,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 0.02% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 24,259 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co owns 1.10M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD).