Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut Stake; Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Has Lifted Position by $13.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 179,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 508,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.84M, up from 329,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 272,441 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 47.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 72,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 80,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, down from 152,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 904,023 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 731,396 shares. 25,966 were accumulated by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Raymond James reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pnc Finance Group Incorporated Incorporated invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Valley Advisers reported 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cleararc Cap reported 2,231 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 141,243 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Anderson Hoagland And Com holds 0.59% or 8,225 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% stake. Washington Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 230,584 are held by Ami Asset Mngmt.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 15,895 shares to 19,130 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,528 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 256,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Top 10 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Canaccord Genuity Assumes, Upgrades Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banking On Q2 Holdings: Fairly Valued But Enviable Fintech Foothold – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings: 30% Revenue Growth Tops Estimates Thanks To Expanded Addressable Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.