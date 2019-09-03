Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys Inc. 122 6.45 N/A 3.91 33.95 AXT Inc. 4 1.40 N/A 0.24 18.09

Demonstrates Synopsys Inc. and AXT Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. AXT Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Synopsys Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Synopsys Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than AXT Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 9.9% AXT Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AXT Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synopsys Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival AXT Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. AXT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synopsys Inc. and AXT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AXT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synopsys Inc. has a 5.30% upside potential and an average target price of $149.33. AXT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 76.99% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AXT Inc. seems more appealing than Synopsys Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Synopsys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of AXT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Synopsys Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.91% of AXT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synopsys Inc. -3.53% 1.01% 10.55% 43.63% 48.62% 57.6% AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84%

For the past year Synopsys Inc. had bullish trend while AXT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Synopsys Inc. beats AXT Inc.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.