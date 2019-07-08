Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Both Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys Inc. 109 6.43 N/A 3.81 31.54 Amtech Systems Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synopsys Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synopsys Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 9.8% Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amtech Systems Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synopsys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amtech Systems Inc. are 3 and 2.4 respectively. Amtech Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synopsys Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Amtech Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Synopsys Inc. has a consensus target price of $125.75, and a -7.13% downside potential. On the other hand, Amtech Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -7.41% and its consensus target price is $5.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Synopsys Inc. looks more robust than Amtech Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synopsys Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 57.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Synopsys Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Amtech Systems Inc. has 1.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synopsys Inc. 0.73% 2.26% 19.44% 28.79% 33.75% 42.72% Amtech Systems Inc. -7.62% -9.53% 25.77% 26.81% -31.26% 35.21%

For the past year Synopsys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amtech Systems Inc.

Summary

Synopsys Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Amtech Systems Inc.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.