Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Touches $135.40 High on Jul, 7; Shorts at SOMERSET TRUST HOLDING CO (SOME) Lowered By 50%

The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $140.82 target or 4.00% above today’s $135.40 share price. This indicates more upside for the $20.79B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $140.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $831.68M more. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 975,612 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M

SOMERSET TRUST HOLDING CO (OTCMKTS:SOME) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. SOME’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1 days are for SOMERSET TRUST HOLDING CO (OTCMKTS:SOME)’s short sellers to cover SOME’s short positions. It closed at $41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.79 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 34.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21 million for 54.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $135 highest and $108 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is -7.13% below currents $135.4 stock price. Synopsys had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, February 21.

Somerset Trust Holding Company operates as the holding firm for Somerset Trust Company that provides banking services and products in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $100.45 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, credit and debit cards, and investment and planning products; and loans comprise home equity loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans, as well as personal lines of credit. It has a 9.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides short-term loans, interim financing, agriculture lending, and specialized lending, as well as long term financing for capital assets, such as equipment, machinery, or real estate.