Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Reaches $141.45 52-Week High; Equifax Has 1.2 Sentiment

The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high and has $147.11 target or 4.00% above today's $141.45 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $21.26 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $147.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $850.32 million more. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.45. About 516,955 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500.

Equifax Inc (EFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 180 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 150 reduced and sold their stakes in Equifax Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 109.62 million shares, down from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Equifax Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 125 Increased: 122 New Position: 58.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $17.67 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08M for 25.37 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 12.87% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. for 155,489 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 4.44 million shares or 5.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cantillon Capital Management Llc has 3.04% invested in the company for 2.41 million shares. The Australia-based Platinum Investment Management Ltd has invested 2.38% in the stock. Senator Investment Group Lp, a New York-based fund reported 850,000 shares.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $21.26 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 34.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Among 2 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.33’s average target is 5.57% above currents $141.45 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 22. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71M for 48.44 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

