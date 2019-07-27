Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Reaches $137.09 52-Week High; Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shorts Up By 364.71%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL) had an increase of 364.71% in short interest. DSTL’s SI was 7,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 364.71% from 1,700 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL)’s short sellers to cover DSTL’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 6,097 shares traded. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high and has $143.94 target or 5.00% above today’s $137.09 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $20.55 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $143.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.03 billion more. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 470,178 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS)

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $135 highest and $108 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is -8.27% below currents $137.09 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synopsys gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Synopsys to Host 11th Annual Codenomi-con USA at Black Hat – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 55.28 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.55 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 34.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.