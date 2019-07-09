Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Reaches $134.92 High on Jul, 9; TSR Has 0.25 Sentiment

TSR Inc (TSRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 1 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 4 reduced and sold their stakes in TSR Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 180,074 shares, down from 181,126 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding TSR Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached all time high today, Jul, 9 and still has $145.71 target or 8.00% above today’s $134.92 share price. This indicates more upside for the $20.72 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $145.71 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.66B more. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 403,255 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Synopsys, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 1,781 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cls Investments Ltd reported 6,325 shares. Smith Graham And Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.63% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fdx Inc stated it has 3,479 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 6,294 shares. Wexford L P reported 66,400 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 8,130 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 14,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 47,014 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Llc has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,611 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amp Cap Investors accumulated 45,687 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 1.31M shares.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.72 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 34.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21 million for 54.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has market cap of $8.83 million. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its clients in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as clients in the financial services business.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in TSR, Inc. for 5,593 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 70,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 6,065 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 17 shares.

It closed at $4.5 lastly. It is down 20.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.43% the S&P500.