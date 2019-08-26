Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Forms $135.79 Double Top; Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (GSM) Shorts Down By 3.63%

Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSM) had a decrease of 3.63% in short interest. GSM’s SI was 2.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.63% from 2.07 million shares previously. With 521,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSM)’s short sellers to cover GSM’s short positions. The SI to Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.47%. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 39,134 shares traded. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has declined 81.33% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSM News: 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE TO REINSTATE DIV W/ INTERIM PAYMENT 6C/SHR; 23/04/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FERROGLOBE PLC AS OF APRIL 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – DECIDED TO REINSTATE DIVIDEND WITH AN INTERIM PAYMENT OF $0.06 PER SHARE WITH A RECORD DATE OF JUNE 8; 23/03/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – COMPANY WILL REVIEW ITC’S DUMPED AND SUBSIDIZED IMPORTS DETERMINATIONS WITH ITS COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – Ferroglobe Confirms Affirmative Determination in Sunset Review of U.S. Antidumping Order on Silicon Metal from China; 23/03/2018 – Ferroglobe Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 22/05/2018 – Ferroglobe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – SILICON-BASED ALLOYS EXPERIENCED A 8.4% INCREASE QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Global Silicon Metal Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players are Ferroglobe, The Quartz Corp, and Elkem – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) formed double top with $146.65 target or 8.00% above today’s $135.79 share price. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has $20.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 152,163 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $213.10 million. The firm offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon.

More notable recent Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ferroglobe Welcomes Canadian Decision to Maintain Anti-dumping and Countervailing Duties on Silicon Metal imports from China – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Riverview Bancorp to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, August 19 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Investor Call for September 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pool Corporation Announces Director Appointment and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.33's average target is 9.97% above currents $135.79 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has "Overweight" rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with "Outperform". The firm earned "Overweight" rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

