Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synopsys Inc. has 93.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 60.04% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of Synopsys Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Synopsys Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 17.30% 9.80% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Synopsys Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys Inc. N/A 112 31.54 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Synopsys Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Synopsys Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Synopsys Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

Synopsys Inc. presently has an average price target of $125.75, suggesting a potential downside of -7.56%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.53%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Synopsys Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synopsys Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synopsys Inc. 0.73% 2.26% 19.44% 28.79% 33.75% 42.72% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Synopsys Inc. has stronger performance than Synopsys Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synopsys Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Synopsys Inc.’s rivals have 4.92 and 4.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synopsys Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synopsys Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Synopsys Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synopsys Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Synopsys Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Synopsys Inc.’s peers beat Synopsys Inc.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.