Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Comparing side by side

Both Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys Inc. 122 6.64 N/A 3.91 33.95 Camtek Ltd. 9 2.67 N/A 0.57 17.11

Demonstrates Synopsys Inc. and Camtek Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Camtek Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Synopsys Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Synopsys Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synopsys Inc. and Camtek Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 9.9% Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 21.6% 15.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Synopsys Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Camtek Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Synopsys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Camtek Ltd. are 3.5 and 2.6 respectively. Camtek Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Synopsys Inc. and Camtek Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Synopsys Inc. has a 2.32% upside potential and an average price target of $149.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synopsys Inc. and Camtek Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 34.4%. Insiders held 0.3% of Synopsys Inc. shares. Competitively, 62.7% are Camtek Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synopsys Inc. -3.53% 1.01% 10.55% 43.63% 48.62% 57.6% Camtek Ltd. -0.41% 13.53% -3.25% 39.49% 16.35% 45.05%

For the past year Synopsys Inc. has stronger performance than Camtek Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Synopsys Inc. beats Camtek Ltd.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.