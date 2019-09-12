Synopsys Com (SNPS) Holder Sg Americas Securities Decreased Position by $1.99 Million; Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Position Held by Cooke & Bieler Lp

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (PGTI) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 277,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.93M, up from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 30,388 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc Com (SNPS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 15,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 62,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00M, down from 77,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 104,728 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (NYSE:SMG) by 7,516 shares to 11,675 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (Call) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $108.79 million for 46.66 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Lp holds 1.28% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 731,396 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 1.12 million shares. Hanlon Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,200 shares. 582,039 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 6,215 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 24,039 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 701,723 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 41,828 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2,095 shares stake. Andra Ap owns 52,300 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 4,600 shares. Motco holds 336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 68,949 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

