Synnex (SNX) Valuation Declined While Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $939,550; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Westlake Chem (WLK) Position by $1.34 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 286,172 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $98.92. About 159,133 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $276,377 activity. $57,846 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares were sold by Witt Marshall.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.02% or 4,968 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability stated it has 22,701 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Co stated it has 4,199 shares. James Inv Research reported 31,397 shares. Euclidean Lc has 14,710 shares. Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 29 shares. Blackrock stated it has 4.77 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 57,675 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 58,427 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt. Brant Point Invest Limited reported 0.3% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Mason Street Limited Liability owns 22,060 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 140,063 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 23,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation Announces the Appointment of Michael Urban as President of Worldwide Technology Solutions Distribution – PRNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aruba Introduces Simple, Secure Wi-Fi Designed for Small Businesses – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Convergys (CVG) to be Acquired by SYNNEX (SNX) in $2.8 Billion Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Concentrix Analytics Climbs to the Top – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take Advantage Of Westlake Chemical’s Depressed Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Royal® Building Products Launches New Colours and 4â€ Profile for Cedar Renditionsâ„¢ by Royal® Design Series – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tennessee River Closed To Barge Traffic Due To Flooding And Swift Currents – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei invested in 0% or 567 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 127,506 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Morgan Stanley stated it has 132,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 3,500 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 4,912 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 9 shares. Smart Portfolios accumulated 95 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 12,400 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited accumulated 46 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 51,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd has 281,047 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 94,000 shares stake. Federated Pa has 822,017 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 9,011 shares.