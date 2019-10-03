SYNNEX (SNX) to pay $0.38 on Oct 25, 2019; DRILLING CO OF 1972 A S DENMARK (DDRLF) Shorts Lowered By 5.47%

SYNNEX Corp (NYSE:SNX) is expected to pay $0.38 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:SNX) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. SYNNEX Corp’s current price of $110.44 translates into 0.34% yield. SYNNEX Corp’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 294,424 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex has $12000 highest and $118 lowest target. $119’s average target is 7.75% above currents $110.44 stock price. Synnex had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

