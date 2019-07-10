SYNNEX (SNX) to pay $0.38 on Jul 26, 2019; Avalonbay Communities (AVB)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

SYNNEX Corp (NYSE:SNX) is expected to pay $0.38 on Jul 26, 2019. (NYSE:SNX) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. SYNNEX Corp’s current price of $96.73 translates into 0.39% yield. SYNNEX Corp’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 392,314 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M

Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 212 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 169 reduced and sold stakes in Avalonbay Communities Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 124.21 million shares, down from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Avalonbay Communities Inc in top ten positions decreased from 15 to 14 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 139 Increased: 153 New Position: 59.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synnex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Named North American Distribution Partner of the Year by Digi International – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 218,773 shares. Preferred, a Maryland-based fund reported 150 shares. Mesirow Fin Investment Mngmt holds 75,249 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 14,804 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.1% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Parkside Bankshares And holds 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 505 shares. Blackrock holds 4.77 million shares. 1 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 118,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Pa owns 157,461 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Na has invested 0.11% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 15,118 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 8,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $276,377 activity. $57,846 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was sold by Witt Marshall on Friday, February 1. The insider Zulberti Andrea M sold $218,531.

Among 3 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex had 5 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cross Research given on Friday, January 11. Barrington maintained the shares of SNX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02M for 22.89 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AvalonBay Communities Issues Latest Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.67% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $211.51. About 565,980 shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17

Presima Inc. holds 12.15% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for 439,700 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 1.38 million shares or 7.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 6.25% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 5.56% in the stock. Apg Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.