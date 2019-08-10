Synnex (SNX) Stock Value Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.45 Million; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Heartland Advisors Has Increased Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 217,502 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.62 lastly. It is down 32.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 25,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 107,473 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, down from 133,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 210,061 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 24,310 shares to 458,995 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 82,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,938 shares, and cut its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 118,400 are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested in 375,538 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oak Ltd Oh has 10,507 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate owns 136,035 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 2,844 shares. Vanguard Group reported 3.95 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 516,582 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co invested in 0.12% or 12,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 140,947 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 38,045 shares stake. 4,164 are owned by Pnc.