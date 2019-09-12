Synnex (SNX) Stake Boosted by Gsa Capital Partners Llp; Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Its Pvh (PVH) Stake as Valuation Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 14,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 28,741 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 43,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 1.43M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 590.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 18,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The hedge fund held 22,056 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 3,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 306,409 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 29,111 shares to 8,225 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,375 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 3,510 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 71,912 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Com invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Kennedy holds 0.1% or 42,049 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 5,870 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 42,156 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.09% or 2.43M shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 47,086 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0.61% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,185 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & Tru holds 5,064 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Axa has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,024 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.55% or 595,902 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 173,665 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 9,547 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 17,739 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 262,365 were reported by Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 8,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt invested in 10,598 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 247,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. NASELLA HENRY had bought 1,200 shares worth $99,408.

