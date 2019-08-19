Synnex (SNX) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $353,685 as Stock Price Declined; Water Island Capital Has Lowered Position in Trinity Inds (TRN) as Shares Declined

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 157,663 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 321,785 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 09/03/2018 – Japan’s ldemitsu acquires Australia’s Trinity Petroleum Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Sg Americas Secs has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 1,200 shares. Curbstone Financial Management stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 18,108 shares. Phocas stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 112,683 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 16,498 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 0.4% or 19,713 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 112,255 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 1 shares.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09 million for 7.48 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $78.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Tctc Holdg Lc has invested 0.7% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 236,715 shares. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Fund Sa invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 27,367 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 87,013 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 90,414 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 35,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 2,850 shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 59,048 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation.

