Synnex (SNX) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $939,550 as Share Value Declined; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Boosted Intel (INTC) Position by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 3.94 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 22,171 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Under The Surface Failure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares to 4,816 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Management has invested 1.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.11% stake. Birch Hill Advisors Lc holds 208,642 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7,435 shares. Old Comml Bank In accumulated 132,459 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.35% or 21.83 million shares. Washington holds 0.21% or 76,091 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 12,130 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 206,840 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Valicenti Advisory holds 58,561 shares. Agf Invs stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd has invested 0.54% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Korea Inv stated it has 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09M for 7.44 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.