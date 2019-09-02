Synnex (SNX) Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Stake in Philip Morris Int (PM) by $3.86 Million

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 220,939 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Int (PM) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 43,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.63M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09 million for 7.33 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.