Synnex (SNX) Share Price Declined While Causeway Capital Management Has Raised by $63.10 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Upped by Wbi Investments Inc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 43.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 643,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.04M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 251,223 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 14,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 14.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 4,070 shares to 4,810 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 34,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,345 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 22,224 shares or 0.41% of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc owns 80,264 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Skba Mgmt Lc holds 4,550 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Park Oh holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 564,294 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Markel Corp has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,011 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.98 million shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru Company holds 1.88% or 143,065 shares in its portfolio. Eos Mgmt LP invested in 0.94% or 21,620 shares. Fiduciary Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 877,767 shares. Fincl Advisory Group Inc stated it has 7,202 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Jolley Asset Limited Company reported 3,573 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications Limited has 5.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indexiq Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 37,246 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% or 502,167 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 6,378 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 4,272 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.07% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Prudential Plc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 108,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 53,963 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.02 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Blackrock Inc invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). American Century Cos has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Moreover, Brant Point Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 598 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.59% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

