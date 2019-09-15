SYNNEX (SNX) Reaches $97.32 Formed H&S; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections has $10600 highest and $93 lowest target. $99.25’s average target is 12.02% above currents $88.6 stock price. Waste Connections had 12 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. See Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $98.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $106.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Shares Rating: Oppenheimer

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Shares Rating: Keybanc

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Shares Rating: Scotiabank

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96 New Target: $100 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) formed H&S with $93.43 target or 4.00% below today’s $97.32 share price. SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has $4.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 225,703 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 671,908 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Mary Anne Whitney Chief Fincl Officer; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS, FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Rev $1.14B; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Worthing Jackman Pres; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLSOED – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B, EST. $1.23B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Waste Connections

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 77,385 shares or 50.29% less from 155,678 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 231 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN). Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc accumulated 4,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Waste Connections, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WCN) 7.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About Waste Connections, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $23.36 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 41.99 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09M for 8.51 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex has $12000 highest and $118 lowest target. $119’s average target is 22.28% above currents $97.32 stock price. Synnex had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Barrington.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 166 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited holds 0.02% or 5,289 shares. American Interest Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.03% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 316,428 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.14% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 10,600 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 13 shares. 16,025 were accumulated by Delphi Mgmt Ma. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 93,975 shares. Kennedy Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Sg Americas Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Oak Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 10,507 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).