SYNNEX (SNX) Reaches $96.09 Formed H&S; Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 90% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.80 million shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $12.44M value, down from 2.00M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 11.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) formed H&S with $87.44 target or 9.00% below today’s $96.09 share price. SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has $4.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 368,710 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex had 4 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 28 report. Barrington maintained SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 5,566 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 3,381 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 43,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kistler holds 252 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 10,922 shares. Copeland Cap Management Lc accumulated 1.81% or 275,070 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 383,075 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 248,352 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 5,947 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 492,335 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 197 shares. Causeway Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.49M shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 140,063 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $276,377 activity. $218,531 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was sold by Zulberti Andrea M. Shares for $57,846 were sold by Witt Marshall on Friday, February 1.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Co reported 44,100 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested in 23,203 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp invested 5.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Westover Cap Advisors Lc has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,424 shares. Oldfield Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 68,761 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alphamark Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 81 shares. Moreover, Patten Patten Tn has 0.74% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miller Howard Invs reported 1.32 million shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com owns 26,654 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y reported 5,178 shares stake. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 8,852 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate Inc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Nio Inc stake by 900,000 shares to 1.90M valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alcoa Corp (Call) stake by 700,000 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.