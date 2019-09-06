SYNNEX (SNX) Reaches $90.64 After 3.00% Up Move; Last Week Olin (OLN) Analysts

The stock of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.36% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 97,305 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLNThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.63 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $93.36 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SNX worth $138.87 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 54.34% above currents $17.28 stock price. Olin had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Alembic. See Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Alembic Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Sophos – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.06M for 7.92 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.